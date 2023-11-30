Phil Mickelson Jumping On A Rumor And Calling For Jay Monahan’s Job As PGA Tour Commissioner Is A Bad Look For Lefty

Videos by OutKick

Rumors have been swirling this week that Jay Monahan will be out as PGA Tour commissioner when the Tour’s merger with the Saudi PIF and potentially other investors is finalized. Phil Mickelson believes those rumors need to become reality for the sake of the Tour and professional golf as a whole.

Mickelson, the six-time major winner who bolted from the Tour to help launch LIV Golf, has made it clear over the last two-plus years that he’s very much not on Team Monahan.

Much of Mickelson’s rebellion against the Tour is focused on the commissioner given his power and his lack of change (deepening the pockets of players) until the Saudi-backed circuit came along and forced the PGA Tour to do so.

The post on X, formerly Twitter, that caught the lefty’s attention came from Bob “Golf” Ball. The lengthy post from Ball, a real estate developer from Oregon, began with the statement “Jay Monahan is out as commissioner of the PGA Tour” before referencing Joel Schuchmann, the Senior VP of Communications for the PGA Tour, calling for Monahan’s job.

This led Mickelson to state that there is no path forward with Monahan as commissioner.

Well said. In addition to strong arming LIV players, losing trust with his players, and all credibility with his staff, golf is in this situation entirely because of him. There’s no unity or path forward with him involved in my opinion as well. https://t.co/68x7U6Qb68 — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) November 29, 2023

As for the validity behind Ball’s post, he followed it up with another one of a screenshot of a since-deleted re-post from Schuchmann. It’s a post from Pro Golf Critic calling for the resignation of Monahan and others.

well and morale is low. Reports say communication in the organization is dysfunctional. In a telling repost on X, the Tour’s Senior VP of Communications, Joel Schuchmann reposted @ProGolfCritic calling for all the current heads of pro golf to step down. https://t.co/BZsMUPfWAH… pic.twitter.com/rFWJsXrXL4 — Bob “Golf” Ball (@BobBallPdx) November 29, 2023

Phil Mickelson’s Word Has No Juice

Ball’s post may have truth behind it, or it may have none at all. Nobody has reported that Monahan will step down or be fired following the agreement of the merger. Nobody has even seriously reported that that’s an option on the table.

What does have truth behind it is Mickelson’s opinion on Monahan has no, or at least shouldn’t have, any bearing on Monahan’s job status. Mickelson is removed from the Tour entirely, and based on the framework of the proposed merger, the commissioner will still have the head seat at the table of professional golf.

While many would say that Mickelson has gone from a villain to somewhat of a savior for professional golf over the last three or so years, it’s tough to spin him jumping on what appears to be nothing but a random rumor calling for Monahan’s job as a win or even a good look for himself.

