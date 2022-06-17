Phil Mickelson Received Unsolicited Betting Advice At U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson’s disastrous opening round of the U.S. Open could be an afterthought if Lefty took the betting advice of a talkative fan standing near the green.

But we’ll assume he didn’t.

“Phil, Al Horford over 9.5 rebounds,” shouted a fan shortly before a Mickelson chip. The fan was obviously suggesting Phil lay some money on Game Six of Thursday night’s NBA Finals – and more specifically – that he back the odds of the Celtics big man grabbing more than nine and a half boards.

Mickelson didn’t respond, but would’ve been wise to stash the suggestion into his memory for an evening wager. Horford finished the Boston loss by going way over the total, snagging 14 rebounds before watching Golden State celebrate.

Incredible moment at the #USOpen 😂 A guy just yelled at Phil Mickelson: "HEY PHIL, AL HORFORD OVER 9.5 REBOUNDS!"pic.twitter.com/Nrw0V16jzT — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 16, 2022

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated‘s Bob Harig, Mickelson discussed his gambling past.

“My gambling got to a point of being reckless and embarrassing,” said Mickelson. “I had to address it. And I’ve been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy. I feel good where I’m at there. My family and I are and have been financially secure for some time.”

He later added: “Gambling has been part of my life ever since I can remember. “But about a decade ago is when I would say it became reckless.

“It’s embarrassing.”

It would’ve been impossible for Mickelson to ignore the unsolicited gambling tip shouted in his direction. A “happy birthday” likely would’ve been more welcomed, since Phil turned 52 on Thursday.

He finished his round with a forgettable score of 78, which was 8-over par.

“I really struggled with the putter first few holes, just like I did last week,” Mickelson told media members after the opening round. “I’ll get in the groove. but I love this setup and I’m looking forward to having another chance at the golf course because I’m playing better than I’m scoring and I enjoy another opportunity to take on this course.”

A couple of bones on Horford would’ve made his opening round — and his birthday cake — a little easier to swallow.

