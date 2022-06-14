Phil Mickelson Presser Was All An Act, Dan Dakich Says

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson was questioned by reporters Monday during a press conference ahead of the beginning of the US Open on Thursday, where he was asked about a letter sent by 9/11 Families United — a coalition of families and survivors of the 2001 terror attacks.

The letter — sent to him, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Kevin Na — expressed families and survivors’ “outrage” at the players participating in “the multi-billion dollar ‘sports washing’ campaign.”

Mickelson said he has “deep empathy” for the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks following criticism for participating in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, but Dan Dakich has more to say about it.

“This is where the media is so stupid,” Dakich said. “What did they expect Phil Mickelson to do?”

Here’s what Dan Dakich had to say on Tuesday’s Don’t @ Me:

Catch Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich every Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. across OutKick.com and OutKick’s social media.