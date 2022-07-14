Phil Mickelson Gets Testy With Reporter After Open Championship First Round: ‘Let It Go, Dude’

Phil Mickelson may have played a decent round at the Open Championship on Thursday, but that didn’t mean that all the post-round questions would be focused on his golf game.

Following a round of even-par 72, Mickelson was asked why he did not attend the past Champions’ events.

“The R&A contacted me a couple weeks before and said look, ‘we don’t think it’s a great idea if you go but if you want to you can,’” Mickelson said in his post-round press conference. “And I didn’t want to make a big deal about it so I said ‘fine.’ We both agreed that it would be best if I didn’t.”

Mickelson has been surrounded by controversy over the past several months following his decision to join LIV Golf.

Lefty was then asked if missing the events took away from the week at St. Andrews.

“No. I love being here. I mean, everyone here loves golf,” Mickelson said. “And we found this place to be very spiritual. So, as great as this game has been to me and to be able to come to the home and compete again … I think this is my sixth one here. I’ve had some great moments here.”

Another question on whether he was “sad to be in this position” came later in the interview.

“No. Not at all. I couldn’t be more excited and ecstatic with where I’m at,” he said after giving the reporter a quizzical look. “I love the events. I get to have golf in my life, and competitive golf in my life, on a scale that is fun, exciting, different, and lets me play and compete but still do the things outside that I want to do. I have a nice trip lined up after this and things that I haven’t been able to do in the past. So, no I couldn’t be happier.”

And finally, a question about missing out on the past Champions’ dinner.

“Let it go, dude,” Mickelson interrupted. “Let it go. That’s three times you’ve asked the same question. I don’t know what to tell you. I couldn’t be happier.”

The current leader in the clubhouse at the Open Championship is Cameron Young, who shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday.