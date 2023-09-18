Phil Mickelson Shares Lengthy Statement About Past Gambling Addiction, Urges Bettors To Use ‘Moderation’ This Football Season

Videos by OutKick

Phil Mickelson has gambled his fair share of money over the years. Billy Walters’ recently released book “Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk” wasn’t the first collection of gambling stories involving Mickelson, it simply put into perspective the money involved claiming the lefty has lost $100 million over the years.

While Walters’ book has been available for a month now, Mickelson felt that now was an appropriate time to open up about his gambling addiction. The six-time major winner shared a lengthy post on X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain that he won’t be partaking in any betting during football season.

“I wont be betting this year because I crossed the line of moderation and into addiction which isn’t any fun at all,” Mickelson wrote.

Phil Mickelson Explains Money Wasn’t The Issue With His Gambling Addiction

Interestingly enough, in the very next sentence, Mickelson states money was never the issue simply because he was so wealthy. Mickelson’s current net worth is an estimated $875 million.

“The money wasn’t ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn’t able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm. This lack of presence has been so hurtful. “You’re here but you’re not with us,” is something I’ve been told often throughout my addiction,” Mickelson wrote.

Phil Mickelson has opened up about his past gambling addiction. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Mickelson continued to explain that he’s found an “inner calm and peace” after receiving help and not gambling for years.

“After many years of receiving professional help, not gambling, and being in recovery from my addictions, I’m now able to sit still, be present in the moment and live each day with an inner calm and peace. I still have a lot of cleaning up to do with those I love the most but I’m doing it slowly and as best I can,” he wrote.

Phil Mickelson Is Still Gambling On The Golf Course

When Mickelson says he hasn’t gambled in years, he must be specifically discussing sports wagering or not gambling in a casino because Bryson DeChambeau posted a video of himself playing a 9-hole match against Phil Mickelson and other LIV golfers for $1,000 in August of this year.

“What are we playing for” is the first thing Mickelson asks DeChambeau standing on the first tee before jokingly being frustrated after Bryson hadn’t already had a game in mind.

In all seriousness, good on Mickelson for being so open about his addiction and the journey he still finds himself on.

Not only is he honest about his past, he’s also realistic by urging sports bettors to not quit gambling, but instead practice moderation.

“This football season and beyond, enjoy yourself with moderation so it doesn’t detract from your ability to be present. In my experience, the moments with the ones you love will be far more remembered than any bet you win or fantasy league triumph,” Mickelson wrote.

