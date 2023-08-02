Wisconsin OC Drops Hilarious Joke About Loving His Wife And Slot Receivers

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin Badgers OC Phil Longo seems to have a solid sense of humor.

Head coach Luke Fickell and Longo are now responsible for turning around Wisconsin’s football program and returning it to a competitive place.

Expectations in Madison are off the chart with the season just a month away. Are the expectations far? Should fans really expect 10+ wins in Fickell’s first season in Madison?

Will Luke Fickell and Phil Longo be successful with the Wisconsin Badgers? (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That’s a debate for another time, but the team’s new OC didn’t seem to be too stressed before heading out to fall camp at UW-Platteville. In fact, he was relaxed cracking jokes about loving slot receivers more than anything in life, other than his immediate family.

Longo jokingly told the media the following Tuesday, according to the Wisconsin State Journal:

I told my wife I think the thing that I love the most after my wife and my kids are slot receivers because they are typically one of the most productive positions in the offense. And probably the toughest thing is when you don’t have a guy that can play that position. When you have a guy that can play that position, he’s in the middle of the field most of the time. He’s not at wide out, he’s not in the backfield, he’s in the middle of the field where he’s got space on both sides. He’s a mismatch for a lot of people. And we can do a lot of things with him. It’s the most multiple skill guy we have out there.

Wisconsin OC Phil Longo loves a great slot receiver.

Football guy. Phil Longo is absolutely a football guy. Whenever you’re comparing your love of a specific position to being above everything in your life other than your wife and kids, you know you’re committed to the game.

Fans also have to love the fact of all the positions to pick to place on a pedestal, Longo went with slot receiver.

Wisconsin OC Phil Longo cracks joke about loving slot receivers above everything, other than his wife and kids. (Credit: © Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)

There’s not an offensive coach in Madison for the last 30 years who would have said anything other than the offensive line and running back. Yet, Phil Longo is ready to pour praise on the slot receiver position.

Again, he loves it more than everything in life, other than his wife and kids. He loves it more than a cold beer while mowing his lawn, more than a great movie, more than a Sunday of NFL action, more than a lake house and the list goes on and on.

Wisconsin’s offense should be booming in 2023.

The good news for Longo is Wisconsin should have a very solid slot receiver in Cincy transfer Will Pauling.

The former Bearcats player is relatively green, but he had some bright moments in the spring. The passing game should really open up for Tanner Mordecai if Pauling can become a problem for defenses coming out of the slot.

Tanner Mordecai faces huge expectations in Madison. (Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA Today Sports Network)

Either way, I’m pumped as a Wisconsin man to have a coach who loves a random position above everything, other than his wife and kids. Inject that kind of energy into my soul.