in NBA

Phil Knight Of Nike Fame, Dodgers Co-Owner Make Bid To Buy Trail Blazers

updated

Nike founder Phil Knight and Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky are attempting to become the new owners of the Portland Blazers, via an offer that’s worth more than $2 billion, per ESPN.

Knight, 84, is a Portland native and University of Oregon product who has his company headquarters in Portland. So if the purchase is successful, you can be sure the Blazers won’t be going anywhere. And that is precisely what the current ownership group wants, ESPN reported.

Phil Knight speaks during the Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

As of now, the Blazers are owned by the Paul Allen trust. Allen, who co-founded Microsoft, died in October 2018.

Per ESPN, talks between Knight, Smolinisky and the Blazers’ current owners are ongoing.

The Blazers are coming off a 27-55 record, missing the playoffs after an eight-year streak of qualifying. General manager Joe Cronin has said he is committed to rebuilding the team into a contender around All-Star guard Damian Lillard.

OutKick will have more on this story as it develops.

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here