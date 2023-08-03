2024 PGA Tour Schedule Will Reportedly Feature 12 Designated Events, But Only Four Will Have A Cut

Videos by OutKick

It’s been known for quite some time now that the 2024 PGA Tour schedule would feature a calendar-year season for the first time in 10 years. The number of designated events on next year’s schedule, and specifically how many would remain to have a cut, was still a big question to be answered.

According to Golfweek’s Eamon Lynch, only four of the 12 designated events on the 2024 schedule will have a 36-hole cut. Designated events, which were first introduced in 2023, will feature limited fields and larger purses.

READ: TIGER WOODS JOINS PGA TOUR POLICY BOARD TO GIVE PLAYERS FINAL SAY IN FUTURE PLANS WITH NEW ‘PLAYER-DRIVEN’ AGREEMENT

The four designated events that are expected to have a cut next season are the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial, the Genesis Invitational, and The Players. The maximum number of players in the three events minus The Players is expected to be 80 with the Top 50 and ties moving onto the weekend.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Players, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, the Memorial, and the Travelers are the nine non-major and non-playoff designated events next season.

The three FedEx Cup Playoff events, Sentry Tournament of Champions, AT&T Pebble Beach, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship, and Travelers Championship won’t feature a 36-hole cut and will be automatic paydays for all players in the field.

The 2024 PGA Tour schedule will feature a dozen designated events. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most noteworthy news from Lynch is that the Tour has not made next year’s designated events mandatory for all eligible players. In 2023 players were allowed to miss one designated event on the calendar.

Rory McIlroy made headlines earlier in the year when he skipped out on the RBC Heritage which marked the second designated event he opted out of. As a result, McIlroy forfeited $3 million in bonus money.

The 2024 golf calendar also features the Olympics in France, with the golf portion of The Games set for July 29 – August 4 at Le Golf National, host of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris