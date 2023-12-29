PGA Tour-Saudi PIF Merger Deadline Reportedly Gets Extended After Two Sides Trade Shots In December

Videos by OutKick

Negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) to agree on a merger and create a new for-profit entity could drag into the Spring of 2024. Given that both sides have appeared to be working against one another instead of with one another over the last few months, this news comes as no surprise.

The two sides self-appointed a Dec. 31, 2023 deadline to agree on a merger after announcing plans to do so back in June, according to The Telegraph, a new deadline of April 2024 is expected to be announced before the end of the year.

The report suggests that both sides intend to strike a deal before the 2024 Masters, which begins April 11.

The PGA Tour – Saudi PIF merger appears to be nowhere close to being a done deal. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

As far as discussions or how far off the Tour and PIF may be on an agreement is unclear, but given the two monumental moves both sides made in December it’s fair to assume finalizing an agreement may not exactly be in the immediate future.

Earlier in the Fall, the PGA Tour publicly announced that it would be speaking with private equity groups as potential investors. As these discussions were taking place, Saudi-backed LIV Golf was having discussions of its own with world No. 3 Jon Rahm.

On Dec. 7, Rahm officially left the PGA Tour to join LIV. Three days later, the Tour announced plans to further negotiate with Strategic Sports Group, a collection of U.S. sports teams investors while keeping conversations with the PIF alive as well.

It doesn’t take much to connect the dots that Saudi PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan did not appreciate the Tour bringing other investors into the equation. Al-Rumayyan countered by offering Rahm whatever cash sum he wanted and poached one of the best players walking the planet.

Jon Rahm joining LIV Golf hasn’t made things easier amid negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

The only ones to blame for these scenarios to come to fruition are the Tour and PIF themselves. Well, themselves and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The original framework agreement announced in June contained an agreement in which LIV Golf would not be allowed to poach any players away from the Tour during negotiations. That clause was later nixed by the DOJ due to antitrust concerns allowing the Saudi-backed circuit and its bottomless pockets to negotiate with and sign Tour players.

