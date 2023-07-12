Rory McIlroy Clearly Says ‘F-ck Off,’ PGA Tour Censors The Video With ‘Wow’ Subtitle

Videos by OutKick

The PGA Tour social media team caught a cool moment between Rory McIlroy and 19-year-old amateur Ruben Lindsay on the driving range ahead of this week’s Scottish Open but censored the video to make it inauthentic.

McIlroy and Lindsay had some fun with a launch monitor on the range with the local Scott showing off his insane ball speed. After eviscerating a drive, McIlroy walked over to the monitor and very clearly said “f-ck off” in reaction to the numbers he had just seen.

Lindsay had a ball speed of 195mph on the drive, which is a mind-boggling number.

In the video you can even hear McIlroy say the word “off,” but instead of bleeping the whole phrase out, they muted the video and write the subtitle “wow.”

The video is still entertaining given the sheer ball speed and McIlroy turning around with a huge smile on his face, but the Tour censoring the authenticity out of it, which at the end of the day is what sports fans want.

Under no circumstances could or should the Tour have kept McIlroy actually saying “f-ck off” in the video, both parties have reputations and brands to keep happy, it’s the “wow” that’s a bit maddening.

What’s wrong with a subtitle that reads “f— off?” Are we supposed to think that Rory McIlroy doesn’t curse?

In reality, McIlroy’s reaction saying “f-ck off” is exactly how the majority of golfers around the world would have reacted to seeing Lindsay send a golf ball into orbit.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris