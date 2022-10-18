PGA Tour Set To Announce New ‘Elevated’ Events With One Adding Hype To Super Bowl Weekend

Back in August, when LIV Golf officially became a threat to the PGA Tour, commissioner Jay Monahan announced significant changes coming to the Tour beginning in the 2022-23 season. One of the changes involved ‘elevated events.’

In the initial announcement, a handful of these new-look events were still being decided on. Now, the Tour is set to name the full list of elevated events, and one, in particular, will add even more hype to Super Bowl weekend this February.

As Golfweek was the first to report, the WM Phoenix Open, the RBC Heritage, the Well Fargo Championship, and the Travelers Championship will round out the list of the 12 elevated events for the 2022-23 campaign. Each of the 12 events will have a purse of at least $20 million each, therefore the Tour’s top players will tee it up in these tournaments.

One of those events sticks out among the rest, that being the electrifying booze fest that is the WM Phoenix Open.

The Phoenix Open is set for February 9-12 and will be contested, as per usual, in Scottsdale at the TPS Stadium Course.

This year’s Super Bowl will be played on February 12 in Glendale at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

So, the final round of the biggest party in golf will be played on the same day as Super Bowl LVII exactly 31 miles apart.

Those select few folks lucky enough to take in a little golf in the early afternoon and then drive a half-hour to the Super Bowl will be able to experience an all-time sports day. Sports fans stuck at home will have an epic day on the couch as well.

