PGA Championship 2023 Preview: Betting Odds, Course And Event

We are back to big-time golf as the 2023 PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 18th at the Oak Hill Country Club’s East Course in Rochester, New York. Here are the last 10 Wanamaker Trophy winners at the PGA Championship:

2022: Justin Thomas -5 (+1600) in a playoff at Southern Hills in Oklahoma.

-5 (+1600) in a playoff at Southern Hills in Oklahoma. 2021: Phil Mickelson -6 (+25000) by two strokes at Kiawah Island Ocean Course in Hawaii

-6 (+25000) by two strokes at Kiawah Island Ocean Course in Hawaii 2020: Collin Morikawa -13 (+3000) by two strokes at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

-13 (+3000) by two strokes at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. 2019: Brooks Koepka -8 (+1000) by two strokes at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York.

-8 (+1000) by two strokes at Bethpage Black in Long Island, New York. 2018: Brooks Koepka -16 (+1800) by two strokes at Bellerive in Town and Country, Missouri.

-16 (+1800) by two strokes at Bellerive in Town and Country, Missouri. 2017: Justin Thomas -8 (+3500) by two strokes at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina.

-8 (+3500) by two strokes at Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina. 2016: Jimmy Walker -14 (+12500) by one stroke at Baltusrol (Lower Course) in New Jersey.

-14 (+12500) by one stroke at Baltusrol (Lower Course) in New Jersey. 2015: Jason Day -20 (+1200) by three strokes at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

-20 (+1200) by three strokes at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. 2014: Rory McIlroy -16 (+650) by one stroke at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky.

-16 (+650) by one stroke at Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky. 2013: Jason Dufner -10 (+3000) won at -10 by two strokes at Oak Hill.

Since the PGA Championship is separate from the PGA Tour itself, 18 LIV Tour golfers are in the field. This includes 2-time PGA Champions Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson and the 2022 Champion Golfer of the Year, Cameron Smith.

I’ll circle back Tuesday with my Horses for the Course and a golf gambling show on the OutKick Bets podcast feed. But, first, let’s look at betting odds for the top 20 golfers at the 2023 PGA Championship and overview the Oak Hill Country Club.

2023 PGA Championship Betting Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top-10

Betting odds for the top-10 golfers at the 2023 PGA Championship from DraftKings as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, May 14th.

Odds 11-20

Prices for the 11-20 golfers by the betting odds at the 2023 PGA Championship from DraftKings.

Oak Hill Country Club (East Course) overview

The East Course at Oak Hill Country Club has hosted several PGA Tour majors, most recently the 2013 PGA Championship. This is a Par 70 that plays to 7,394 yards with two Par 5s, four Par 3s, and 12 Par 4s and Bent grass greens.

Folks, we have our first sighting of Oak Hill’s PGA Championship-ready rough, and boy is it juicy.



(Via @JeffUrzetta on IG – Director if Instruction at Oak Hill) pic.twitter.com/CvbvECOUUv — Gabby Herzig (@GabbyHerzig) May 11, 2023

Hitting fairways and greens-in-regulation are a must at Oak Hill because the rough is thick. The bunkers are “hazards” at Oak Hill. Meaning, golfers might have to “take their medicine” and lose a shot if hitting out of the sand traps.

Here are the average distance of approach shots for several distances at Oak Hill’s East Course measured by data analyst Andy Lack from RickRunGood.com:

I mapped out every hole on Oak Hill based on course conditions, carry distance, expected strategy & my experience playing a few months ago to find the most common expected approach shot distributions for the PGA Championship. Hope this helps 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FMDpeShj5u — Andy Lack (@adplacksports) May 10, 2023

Comp courses for Oak Hill Country Club

The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts for the 2022 U.S. Open.

The Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California for the Genesis Invitational.

Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia for the Masters.

Torrey Pines (South Course) for the Farmers Insurance Open and 2021 U.S. Open.

Bay Hill Club and Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Southern Hills Country Club for the 2022 PGA Championship.

Quail Hollow Club for the Wells Fargo and 2017 PGA Championships.

Key Stats for the East Course

Strokes Gained: Approach, Off-the-Tee, and Ball Striking.

Proximity from 100-125, 175-200, and 200+ yards.

Scrambling and Scrambling at long, difficult golf courses.

Opportunities Gained at long, difficult golf courses.

SG: Putting on Bent grass greens.

Par 4 Efficiency: 450-500 on long, difficult golf courses.

