Pfizer Stock Collapses Despite Travis Kelce Marketing Campaign, New COVID Booster

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is struggling. And there’s a pretty easy explanation as to why.

Pfizer’s stock hit a five-year-low during after hours trading on Friday, meaning the company’s lost $175 billion in market cap since its peak in December 2021. That’s a shocking, awe-inspiring collapse after the company seemed invincible during the height of the pandemic.

Why is Pfizer getting demolished? No one is interested in getting any of their new COVID shots now that it’s not mandated by politicians or employers.

This year’s shot, which is targeted to variants that are no longer circulating, was tested on eight mice before being authorized by the FDA and CDC. Shockingly, most of the public isn’t interested in getting vaccinated again after the first five doses failed to prevent infections, slow the spread of the virus or come close to living up to initial claims.

Pfizer initially claimed that their vaccine would be 95-100% effective, claims that were later proved laughably false. Seemingly aware of declining interest in their products, they turned to Travis Kelce to become the public face of their updated shots.

That doesn’t seem to be working too well!

Pfizer Facing Uphill Battle Going Forward

We’re just three and a half years removed from the start of the pandemic, and Pfizer’s already getting absolutely crushed by declining demand. How much worse is this going to get as we get further away and COVID becomes even less of an issue?

2% of Americans got this year’s COVID vaccine, which is no longer being distributed by the U.S. government. That seems to be the percentage of people in the country who are willing to let COVID run their lives permanently.

But it’s not a sustainable business model for a company that’s made overhyped COVID shots or treatments its entire product strategy.

No matter how hard they try, for example using one of the NFL’s biggest stars to market its shots, they’re never going to recover the lost trust from the tens of millions of people who actually watch football games. When you relentlessly lie and misrepresent evidence, eventually the public has had enough.

And they have quite obviously had enough of Pfizer.