Peyton Manning Won’t Be Working In NFL Anytime Soon

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning isn’t coming to the rescue of your favorite NFL team. Despite constant rumors that Manning will tire of the broadcast game and dive into coaching or a role in a front office, Manning has no interest.

Speaking on “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” Wednesday, Manning wasted little time dousing the flames associating him with both roles.

“I don’t see a GM (position) in my future,” Manning matter-of-factly told host Colin Cowherd.

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 08: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Retransmission alternate crop) Peyton Manning reacts to the crowd during the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 08, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

NFL Teams Can’t Expect Manning To Call Plays

Manning didn’t just shut down any talk of working as a team’s GM. The 46-year-old former Colts and Broncos QB also seems inclined to pass on any future NFL coaching offers.

And for good reason.

As Manning explained to Cowherd, he has a hard enough time with sixth graders.

“Coach, I’m the offensive coordinator on my son Marshall’s sixth grade football team,” said Manning. “We got beat in overtime on Saturday, and a couple of my players asked me why I ran the ball so much in the red zone, so I think coaching in my future is also out.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – JANUARY 08: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts calls a play against the New York Jets when the Indianapolis Colts host the New York Jets in the 2011 AFC Wildcard playoff game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 8, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Jets beat the Colts, 17-16. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets/Getty Images)

Peyton then added: “Hearing that from a couple sixth graders was tough. Hearing that from a 32-year-old wide receiver, quarterback, ‘hey, I haven’t gotten the ball, what are you doing?’ I think that’s out.”

Can’t say I blame him.

Even though NFL coaching or GM duties don’t appear to be in his future, Peyton will still be present for NFL games this season. Well, at least for nine Monday’s this fall and one playoff game.

It was announced last week that Peyton and his brother, Eli Manning, will return for a second season of ESPN’s “ManningCast.”

