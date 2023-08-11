Summertime Fun: Peyton Manning Drains Basketball Shot While Wakeboarding On Lake: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Peyton Manning might be one of the best quarterbacks to play in the NFL, but he’s still learning a thing or two about life after football. One of those hobbies is wakeboarding, which the former signal caller picked up pretty quick this summer.

The former Tennessee quarterback hit the lake in the Chattanooga area last month to find out if he could find his groove on the water. Turns out, the legendary passer can hit a few targets while looking gnarly on the water.

Not only did Peyton Manning have a good time on the lake, he also drained a pretty tough shot in the process.

Learning to wakeboard is tough enough, but showing off your accuracy at the same time is a challenge within itself. But, as we witnessed during his playing career, there aren’t many passes the hall of fame quarterback can’t hit.

Hall of famer Peyton Manning and son Marshall are seen in attendance during Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Now we wait to see if Peyton will take-up professional wakeboarding during his downtime, we could only hope. Manning is certainly a busy man, helping run Omaha Productions, while preparing for another season of the ‘Manning Cast’ with his brother, Eli.

I think it’s fair to say that Manning has enjoyed the summer with his kids. Whether that be on the lake, attending Denver Nugget games or hitting up the College World Series.