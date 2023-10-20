Peyton Manning, Tom Brady Trade Jabs Over Air Travel

Videos by OutKick

They are both retired now, but the rivalry (bromance?) between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning lives on. And the latest competition centers around which superstar quarterback is the biggest diva when it comes to air travel.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday, Manning took an opportunity to throw the first jab while discussing a recent flight.

“I was on a Delta flight the other night. I was in 36F,” Peyton said. “Has Tom [Brady] sat in 36F on a Delta flight?”

Hard to imagine why a multi-millionaire Hall of Famer wouldn’t just spring for a first class ticket, but maybe that’s precisely the point.

“They put me in an exit row, Pat,” he continued. “Which was great because of the leg room. But I swear the door was open. It was cold as I’ve ever been. I’ve played some cold weather games. I’ve been in Green Bay, played in New England.”

In Peyton’s defense, they do keep those airplanes pretty frigid. But by admitting he was chilly, Peyton set up Brady for the perfect clap back.

“I’m sure the temperature was perfect,” Brady posted on X. “Peyton could never handle life outside the dome…”

I’m sure the temperature was perfect. Peyton could never handle life outside the dome… 🙄😂 https://t.co/6tfhZp4a0E — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) October 19, 2023

Sick burn, Tom.

Peyton did enjoy the luxury of a temperature-controlled, indoor stadium for most of his career, though. As the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts from 1998-2010, Manning called the RCA Dome and later Lucas Oil Stadium home. Meanwhile, Brady froze his under-inflated balls off at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The two faced off 17 times during their illustrious careers, with Brady winning 11 of those contests.

But after Peyton Manning went to the Denver Broncos, he beat TB12 and the Patriots twice in the postseason. Neither of those games were in a dome.

Regardless, I bet Peyton flies business class next time. Or at least packs a blanket.

