Petition Signed By Thousands Who Are Against Macy’s Non-Binary, Trans-Friendly Plans For Thanksgiving Parade

Thousands of folks who would prefer the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade stick to Snoopy balloons have signed a petition amid reports that this year’s annual trot through Herald Square will be a “non-binary and transgender extravaganza.”

According to this petition — which has amassed more than 20,000 signatures — this year’s parade will include music from a pair of Broadway performances, “both of which feature transgender and non-binary performers in major roles.”

“Unless they are forewarned about it, this year’s holiday parade will potentially expose tens of millions of viewers at home to the liberal LGBTQ agenda,” the petition reads.

I’m a big Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade guy. It’s part of my annual Thanksgiving TV viewing schedule. I watch the parade every Thanksgiving, but only after, once all the ridiculous Broadway show nonsense is over. Not for any political reason, but because I’m just sick of people pretending every Broadway show is good. It’s not. People are just afraid that if they say it stinks they’ll look uncultured.

That’s not true, it just lets everyone know you have good taste. Stop pretending you enjoy, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical. You don’t. No one does.

To me Thanksgiving morning is about family, giving thanks, and watching a Godzilla-sized Kermit the Frog floating through Manhattan. Then after Santa Claus brings the show to a close I watch John O’Hurley talk about dogs until it’s time for football.

Thanksgiving is a magical holiday… let’s hope it stays that way.

A giant Kermit the Frog balloon gets inflated ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, an annual holiday tradition that could very well get ruined by wokeness. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Will Anyone Use The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade To Get Political?

Kristen Waggoner, president of the Alliance Defending Freedom, appeared on Fox & Friends this week and spoke against parade organizers.

“Macy’s inclusion of a non-binary transgender character in a parade is just another example of an ideological war that’s being waged on families, and customers are saying they’ve had enough. But it seems that corporate brands that were once trusted just still aren’t getting the message.”

If it were just transgender or non-binary actors performing, I don’t think it’s a big deal. However, if anyone decides the parade is a good time to get political, that’s a different story. It’s far from unthinkable given at least one of the non-binary actors in question has a reputation for woke nonsense that precedes them/he/her/whatever.

This is Justin David Sullivan who plays the part of May in the show & Juliet. You probably don’t need to be told that though. I’m sure the official cast recording of the show is on your Spotify playlist as we speak. According to Fox News, Sullivan is so woke…

How woke is/are he/they?!

…Sullivan is so woke that he once boycotted the Tony Awards because they used gender-based categories.

Do you realize how insane you have to be that you find the Tony Awards too conservative for your liking?

So, we’ll see how this plays out. I don’t know that I’d be particularly shocked to see someone use a national TV audience to make some kind of ridiculous statement.

