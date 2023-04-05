FCS Head Coach Bans Cursing During Practice

Videos by OutKick

Towson head coach Pete Shinnick won’t tolerate curse words being slung around during practice.

The Tigers hired Shinnick this past offseason to replace Rob Ambrose after more than a decade with the program. Whenever there’s a new sheriff in town, there’s always an adjustment period and some new rules. That’s pretty standard. However, Shinnick is really taking things a bit further than normal with his approach.

He won’t tolerate his players swearing.

Towson coach Pete Shinnick bans cursing during practice. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Number one, I want a family atmosphere. And we want to have kids out here, different age groups come out and just be able to enjoy the process and make it work. Number two, I think if you can discipline your tongue, you can discipline any aspect of your body,” Shinnick explained to WBAL-TV.

Is this a hardo move from Towson coach Pete Shinnick?

Of all the things to be concerned about within a college football program, players cursing shouldn’t be near the top of the list.

It shouldn’t even crack the top 100. Towson’s last great football season came in 2013 when the Tigers went 13-3 and lost in the national title game.

Since then, the program has been stuck in a constant state of mediocrity.

The Towson Tigers are hoping Pete Shinnick can improve the football program. One of his early steps was to ban cursing during practice. (Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr./Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Football is a passionate sport. Players are going to sometimes have a fire in their bellies. When you’re fired up, some f-bombs and other inappropriate words might fly.

Welcome to adulthood. It happens. That energy and aggression shouldn’t be neutered. It should be encouraged and controlled.

Good luck finding a winning coach throughout college football history who didn’t cut it loose with his mouth from time to time. Mike Leach, an absolute legend in every sense of the word, dropped f-bombs like they were going out of style.

This is still the greatest video of Mike Leach the public has ever seen, and America is quickly losing this kind of blunt attitude that we used to thrive on.



Mike Leach had no tolerance or time for snowflakes and entitled people. pic.twitter.com/1eYoyQdwHb — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2022

Shinnick can start worrying about the language used in practice when Towson starts winning a bunch of games. Until then, he needs to unleash the beast and let the Tigers get after it.