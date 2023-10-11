Pete Davidson Thinks VHS Tapes WIll Make Him A Ton Of Money

Videos by OutKick

Everyone at some point or another thinks they’ve hit on a gold mine of some kind or another. For comedian Pete Davidson, that something is VHS tapes.

Alright. Nothing rakes in the dough quite like antiquated technology, but let’s hear him out.

Davidson laid out his plan during an appearance on the Tonight Show to plug his turn as the host of this weekend’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live, which I guarantee you won’t watch.

“In 2026 it’ll be 20 years since the last VHS was made, right, so 20 years goes by, that’s enough time for people to be like, ‘Oh, that was cool, remember?’ like vinyl,” the comedian said. “So I bought all the sealed ones that exist. Like three to five thousand tapes.”

This is far from the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard Pete Davidson say. Still, this sounds a whole hell of a lot like when people thought they’d be able to pay for their kids’ college education by stock-piling Beanie Babies.

Davidson said that sealed VHS tapes can sometimes be sold for $20,000 to $30,000. That sounds insane, but when you hear that a completed, sealed original Rocky trilogy sold for, you might want to start combing through those boxes that have been in the crawlspace for years.

Those three tapes, according to Gamespot, sold for $53,75000. The copy of the original 1976 classic alone sold for $27,500.

So, maybe there’s something to it. However, who wants to buy thousands and thousands of VHS tapes in hopes that a few are valuable?

Probably no one… except for Pete Davidson, obviously.

Jimmy Fallon took a break from playing Boggle with the cast of Riverdale to do his job and ask Davidson a halfway decent question: what will he do if he drops all of that money on VHS tapes and his plan fails?

“If it doesn’t work, I’m gonna be on the road forever dude,” he joked

