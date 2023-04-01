Pete Davidson Complains About SNL Mocking Him, But At Least They Were Making Fun Of Something For Once

Videos by OutKick

Pete Davidson is not happy about being made fun of during his time on Saturday Night Live.

Meanwhile, the rest of us are happy to hear that they at least had the cajones to make fun of somebody for once. We know they won’t touch the President of the United States.

At least not the current one.

Davidson spoke to actor John Bernthal on the latter’s podcast Real Ones with Jon Bernthal (not sure why he needs a podcast, but he has a decent booker).

During the interview, the comedian — whose better known for the women he has slapped with than any of his comedic material, although The King of Staten Island was good — said he didn’t get the obsession with his personal life.

“In 12 years I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about,” he said, per BuzzFeed.

Pete Davidson (left) within of several high-profile celebrity ladies he dated. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Pete Davidson Was The Talk Of The Town Because People Couldn’t Believe Who He Was Hooking Up With

C’mon, Pete. It’s not just the number it’s also who these women are. He didn’t date 10 women who led quiet jobs in marketing or as dental hygienists, these were some of the biggest popstars, actresses, and whatever it is you’d say Kim Kardashian is.

Couple that with the fact that Pete Davidson looks less like a dude who dates the likes of Kate Beckinsale and more like a dude your burnout friend from high school used to buy weed from. It was like he had discovered some kind of cheat code for dating women way out of his league… outkicking the coverage, as it were.

That’s why his personal life was in the headlines. How he was doing it was such a mystery, one that fascinated people the same way the Loch Ness monster does.

Pete Davidson at the Pro Bowl Games. Not sure why he’s making that face, because nothing that happened there was exciting enough to elicit a face like that. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SNL Won’t Touch The President But Ripped On A Dude In The Office

While Pete said he gets the jokes about his personal life (which is good, because they’re not that difficult to understand) it was the habs from his SNL coworkers that cut the deepest.

“I’d be sitting in the back watching the cold open and — the cold open [is] topical, political humor, whatever’s in the culture. And then, making fun of you. Then you’ve gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you.

“So, why are they gonna laugh at you? Like, they just dogged you in front of everyone,” he said. “And you’re like, ‘I’m a f—ing loser, man.’”

This is a rare show of comedic balls from a show that had those castrated years ago. It’s crazy to me, that they shy away from making fun of the most powerful man in the world — who is old and white, something liberal people love making fun of — and they don’t touch him.

Meanwhile, they put a dude in the next office on blast regularly and they still have to see him at work and the after-parties.

Weird.

Well, Pete, if you don’t want SNL, register as a Democrat and successfully run for President of the United States…

…, no, don’t do that. Please.

