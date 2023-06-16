Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving For Crashing A Car Into A House

Videos by OutKick

Actor and comedian (yes, technically he’s billed as a comedian) Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving after crashing his car into a house earlier this year.

Back in March, Davidson lost control of his Mercedes while driving through a residential area with his girlfriend. According to TMZ, it’s not completely clear how Davidon’s car managed to careen into the house. However, sources said that it hopped the curb and hit a fire hydrant first before the collision with the house.

Davidson wasn’t arrested for the incident, and police did not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved either.

Still, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has decided to charge the Taco Bell spokesman with one count of reckless driving.

I’m not a law scholar, nor do I pretend to be one. That said, I think if you bin your car in someone’s house — even if you’re stone-cold sober — a reckless driving charge is more than fair.

If convicted, that charge carries up to 90 days in jail, $1,000, or points on one’s license.

While, the homeowner whose house got broadsided by an out-of-control Pete Davidsion-driven Mercedes, probably isn’t thrilled that this happened. However, per TMZ, they don’t plan to file a lawsuit against Davidson.

They did however mention that the incident traumatized their 16-year-old daughter.

I’d be traumatized too if a car came crashing through the wall. Even more so if the guy from The King Of Staten Island (which isn’t that bad, honestly) got out of it.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle