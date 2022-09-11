Pete Carroll’s ‘Perfect’ QB May Surprise You

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll gave his pick for the perfect quarterback and there’s almost no way you’ll guess who it was.

Carroll eschewed more traditional options for this classic barroom debate like Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, or Joe Montana, and instead went with…

Carson Palmer.

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Carrol didn’t waste a second answering this question when it was floated to him this week.

Pete Carroll, when asked how he'd build a perfect QB: “There's never been a more perfect guy than Carson Palmer. I mean, he was perfect. He was big, he was strong, he was fast, he was a great athlete, he was a great competitor.”



That’s an off-the-board pick for sure.

Maybe there’s a little USC bias involved. Palmer was under center for the Trojans from 1998 to 2002, while Carroll led the team from 2000 to 2009.

However, he does have some reasonably impressive stats. Over his 14 NFL seasons, Palmer had 294 touchdowns including a league-leading 32 in 2005 while with the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to Pete Carroll, Carson Palmer is the perfect quarterback whether you like it or not. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

He also had 46,000 passing yards and a career completion percentage of 62.5% and three Pro Bowl Appearances.

Carroll may have been on to something.

He is, of course, missing one of the things that a lot of people point to when discussing quarterback: a Super Bowl ring.

It’s easy to get lost in the weeds after hearing Carroll’s unexpected choice for the perfect QB. However, it could shed a little light on what the Seahawks will look for next off-season when rounding up a new quarterback.

The current QB tandem in Seattle consists of Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

