Newly Retired Pete Carroll Gets Emotional In Speech Dedicated To Wife

Pete Carroll went out with an emotional speech Wednesday upon resigning as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks after 14 seasons.

The tears flowed when Carroll mentioned his wife, Glena, crediting her for supporting the coach throughout his tenure in Seattle.

RENTON, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 10: Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll pauses as he speaks at the Seattle Seahawks press conference at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on January 10, 2024 in Renton, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

RENTON, WASHINGTON – JANUARY 10: Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speaks at the Seattle Seahawks press conference at Virginia Mason Athletic Center on January 10, 2024 in Renton, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

“I’ve been blessed with, like, the rarest of best friends and mentor, loving partner, the angel in my life,” Carroll shared.

“This is worth crying for. Glena, nobody would ever understand how significant … she’s been through all the stuff we’ve been through. How important she is – she’s just been an angel in my life. I owe you everything.”

"This is worth crying for."@PeteCarroll thanking his wife Glena will also have you in tears. 🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/F1N6R8klBc — NFL (@NFL) January 10, 2024

Carroll’s retirement shocked the football world on Wednesday, preceding the news bomb that was Nick Saban’s retirement.

Coaches rule the headlines as multiple storylines of vacancies, firings, retirements and new hires trend in college football and the NFL.

Now, the question becomes: who’s the prime candidate for the Seahawks’ HC role? One notable figure caught in between college and the pros, Jim Harbaugh, remains the hottest candidate floating around.

