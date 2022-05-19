Pete Alonso’s Antics After His Walk-Off Homer are Fun to Watch

Win or lose this afternoon, it’s been a tough day for the Mets as they’ve just learned Max Scherzer would be out six to eight weeks with a strained oblique. So now that the Mets were down 6-5 to the Cardinals, Pete Alonso needed to come up big.

Did he ever. A two-run 447-foot BLAST that sent Citi Field, and Twitter, into a frenzy.

Some of these finales aided by the extra inning ghost runner feel a bit rushed, but this one felt right. The rare instance a team’s best player comes up to the dish with the game on the line — we don’t really care what baseball did to make it happen. Walk-off homers are always awesome. We even got a view looking straight into the Mets dugout when Alonso went nuclear.

Baseball has changed quite a bit since we all began watching as Pete Alonso does probably three different celebrations that would’ve cleared the benches back in the day. But that’s the game now. Don’t like celebrations? Quit giving up homers.

Twitter had a field day with this one, and rightfully so.

I love Pete Alonso — Frank Fleming (@NjTank99) May 19, 2022

Pete Alonso CRUSHES one 447 feet for the walk-off and hits the 🏀 celebration! NTT #BallparkCam | @Mets pic.twitter.com/btGOhKE7GE — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 19, 2022

The #Mets lose Max Scherzer, but Pete Alonso makes sure the Mets keep rolling, with a 10th-inning walk-off, his 10th homer of the season. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 19, 2022

Pete Alonso’s Major League-leading 36th RBI pushes the Mets’ division lead to 7 games. They’ll need every ounce of separation they can get with Scherzer and DeGrom on the shelf.