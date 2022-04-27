Pete Alonso Says He Can Put Cards Coach ‘In The Hospital’ Following Bench-Clearing Fight

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was at the center of a heated scrap during Wednesday’s matchup between New York and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The highlight of the scuffle was watching Cardinals coach Stubby Clapp (listed at 5-foot-8) pull down the 6-foot-3, 245-lb. Alonso.

The uptick in hit-by-pitches with slippery baseballs has turned into a Cardinals/Mets brawl

When asked about the coach’s intervention in the postgame interview, Alonso had some burning words for Clapp.

“I thought that was kind of cheap just going from behind,” he said. “If you want to hold me back, if you want to restrain me, go at me like a man.”

Alonso then touted his size in a low-key threat aimed at Clapp.

“I totally understand because I’m a big, strong guy. Obviously, the manager wants to have protection for his team and his staff and I totally get it. For me, I’m a big, strong guy and they don’t know my temper and what I could do. If I wanted to put someone in the hospital I easily could, but I was just out there trying to protect my guys.”

After a Yoan Lopez pitch nearly hit Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, the frenzied response from Arenado got both benches to meet at home plate and start brawling Anchorman-style.

Cards pitcher Genesis Cabrera was also spotted taking down Big Pete.

When asked about the errant pitch that started the incident, Alonso sounded convinced that the error was deliberate.

“I can’t comprehend guys missing that badly. It’s not even close,” Alonso said. “I just don’t understand.”

The two teams returned to their corners to keep playing ball.

Prior to the high pitch, Mets first baseman J.D. Davis exited the game after taking a pitch to the foot. The X-rays came back negative for Davis.

St. Louis got the last laugh: defeating the Mets, 10-5.