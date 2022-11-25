PETA Very Mad About Dog Show Winner With NFL Ties, Says They Oppose ‘Speciesism’

It wouldn’t be a day that ends in ”y” without PETA being mad about something.

This time it was about something as harmless as dog show results.

Recently, a french bulldog was awarded ”best in show” at the National Dog Show in Pennsylvania.

The frenchie, named Winston, had NFL ties, and is also undeniably cute. That didn’t seem to matter to PETA.

Perry Payson competes with Winston, 3, a French Bulldog, during the National Dog Show. PETA is mad about dog shows. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Where most of us see a cute french bulldog in a mostly inoffensive contest, PETA sees “shameful” ”torture breeding.” They released a statement denouncing the dog show victory.

Setting aside the fact that this is a trade show designed to help promote the breeding and sale of dogs when the country is experiencing a dog overpopulation crisis that results in euthanasia and severely crowded animal shelters, this year’s ‘Best in Show’ is shameful in another respect. In other countries, including throughout Europe, breeding BIBs—breathing-impaired breeds—is referred to as ‘torture breeding,’ because French bulldogs and other BIBs can suffer from an uncomfortable, debilitating, and sometimes fatal condition called brachycephalic syndrome that makes them struggle to breathe, run, play, or experience the joys that make a dog’s life worthwhile and make hot weather hell for them. PETA urges people not to breed or buy any dog, let alone those who are physically punished by breeders who have robbed them of a real nose and who cause them to struggle for something as basic and vital as taking a breath. PETA statement

PETA is the Fun Police

You can always count on activist groups to overreact to everything.

French bulldogs are apparently ”tortured” into existence and don’t ”experience the joys” that other dogs do.

The organization’s motto highlights their inherent absurdities. According to them, using animals for “entertainment” amounts to abuse and ”speciesism”(!!!).

“PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to use for entertainment or abuse in any other way”—opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview.”

Imagine typing these words out with a straight face. Someone — multiple people, in fact — likely has to do that multiple times per day.

“Human-supremacist” is one of the more absurd things you’ll ever read. Only PETA could imply that treating animals different from humans is some form of ”supremacy.”

I guess it’s better than the endless gaslighting about ”white supremacy” from the left. But barely.

So next time your dog misbehaves, just remember that telling them what to do makes you a “human-supremacist.”

And PETA is watching, ready to discipline you for supremacy and having the wrong breed.