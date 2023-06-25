PETA Slams Drew Rosenhaus For Shark Wrestling, ‘Wannabe Macho Man’

Videos by OutKick

For the first time ever, we can all agree with PETA on something: You probably shouldn’t wrestle sharks.

But while my concern would be dying or losing a limb, PETA really just thinks it’s not nice to the sharks.

Cue NFL super agent Drew Rosenhaus, who has — for some reason — adopted shark wrestling as a hobby.

In his most recent nautical adventure, Rosenhaus went fishing with Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and friends. When someone snagged a Dusty Shark, Drew just had to see it eye-to-eye.

Well — eye to tail?

Went fishing with ⁦@cheetah⁩ today and decided to get up close to this Dusky Shark pic.twitter.com/P1jIWKEuef — Drew Rosenhaus (@DrewJRosenhaus) June 20, 2023

PETA did not like that.

So the animal rights organization called out the agent.

“Spending so much time around top athletes must have Drew Rosenhaus feeling like he has something to prove,” PETA said in a statement.

“Aquatic animals already suffer at the hands of anglers who impale them, yank them out of the water, and gut them or leave them to suffocate, so they don’t need some wannabe macho man yanking on their tails for a few Twitter ‘likes.'”

Harsh.

You do have to wonder, though, what would posses him to continuously test his luck with terrifying ocean predators.

I guess negotiating $7 billion worth of NFL contracts hasn’t given him enough excitement in his life.

But I’m with my colleague Joe Kinsey on this one: Rosenhaus is now 56 years old. And like a pro athlete past his prime, he probably can’t bob and weave like he used to.

One of these days the shark is going to win. And PETA won’t be sad about it.