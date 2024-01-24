PETA Goes After Georgia Bulldogs After The Death Of Their Mascot

Videos by OutKick

Fans of the Georgia Bulldogs are still mourning the loss of the team’s live mascot UGA X, also known as Que, so leave it to the people at PETA to make this all about them.

The beloved English bulldog died on Tuesday morning which prompted plenty of emotional responses from fans.

And for good reason. Losing a dog is terrible, and contrary to what PETA tends to think, mascots like Uga or Butler Blue are usually cared for better than most incoming freshmen. Perhaps even a few upperclassmen if we’re being completely honest.

So, leave it to the heartless folks over at PETA — whose whole schtick is pretending they have a heart — to tsk tsk everyone while they’re upset about the loss of a beloved dog.

“The “winningest mascot” in UGA’s history was born to lose since, like all breathing-impaired breeds, he suffered from debilitating deformities such as an unnaturally shortened nose and airway that left him panting and gasping for air, particularly in the sweltering Southern heat,” PETA said in a statement.

“PETA is calling on the university to end its live-mascot program and to stop exploiting these victims of cruel breeding practices before another bulldog suffers and dies on its watch.”

Georgia And Other Teams With Live Mascots Will Never Be Able To Please PETA

What PETA is saying about dogs with short snouts is true. They do suffer from breathing issues. However, Georgia not having one on the sidelines doesn’t make them not exist.

If anything, it’s a good opportunity to educate people about breeds like English bulldogs. That way they know what they’re getting into before they get a dog they’re unequipped to handle.

PETA will always get worked up over live mascots, so it’s nonsense trying to please them. However, trying to come in from the top rope while everyone is still sad about their beloved dog dying his low even by their lofty standards.

If you want to have these discussions, maybe wait a little bit. Read the room.

I for one, would prefer to use this time to honor one of the good boys….

We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning.



Born May 27, 2013, he formally began his tenure in a collaring ceremony at the Georgia-Georgia Southern football game on Nov. 21, 2015. Que retired following the 2022… pic.twitter.com/Rqypoopavy — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 23, 2024

Rest in peace, Que.

