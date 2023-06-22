PETA Calls FIFA To Drop Budweiser For Allegedly Amputating Clydesdales Tailbones

Videos by OutKick

An Anheuser-Busch beer brand is facing calls for boycott.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, known as PETA, called upon FIFA to drop Budweiser as its official beer for the upcoming Women’s World Cup and the 2026 Men’s World Cup.

PETA claims the beer brands mistreats animals, and must be dropped for its actions.

PETA senior vice president Kathy Guillermo addressed FIFA in a letter saying Budweiser has a long histroy of amputating the tailbones of Budweiser Clydesdales.

“We understand that Anheuser-Busch InBev, Budweiser’s parent company, has renewed its contract with FIFA to be the official beer provider during this summer’s Women’s World Cup and the World Cup in 2026. We think you should know that Budweiser is associated with cruelty to animals,” Guillermo’s letter read. “PETA has documented that the company is amputating the tailbones of its famous Budweiser Clydesdales. These amputations are done just for cosmetic reasons and serve no medical purpose. They’re performed either by severing the tailbone or by putting a tight band around the tail to cut off blood flow so that the tail and most of the bone will die and fall off.

Clydesdales tails are painfully amputated!

@FIFAcom must not support this animal cruelty and boot @budweiserusa as a sponsor! https://t.co/Ns2HiDn377 — PETA (@peta) June 22, 2023

The letter adds, “Budweiser presents the iconic Clydesdales as symbols of traditional American values, but harming horses is the antithesis of what all fans in the U.S and around the world hold dear. Anheuser-Busch is choosing to align the Budweiser brand – and now FIFA – with the disfigurement of horses. Will you speak with the company’s executives to urge them to discontinue tailbone severing and if they refuse, drop them as a sponsor?”

There’s not great crossover between those who oppose Bud Light partenring with Dylan Mulvaney and the PETA supporters.

But leave it to Anheuser-Busch to bring them together in protesting its beer brands.

That said, how is PETA not a parody? Satirizing the group is almost impossive at this point. The real thing is too funny. It’s too creative.

Just this week, the official PETA Twitter account tweeted that “Supremacy is at the root of why people think it’s okay to eat other animals.”

Some other highlights include coming after LeBron James and his milk, the Good Burger sequel, and a dog show winner saying it opposes “speciesism.”

You could be next.