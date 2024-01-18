Person Gets Stuck In Worst Bathroom Imaginable

Videos by OutKick

Talk about a crappy situation.

An airplane passenger was locked inside a bathroom for over an hour and a half during a recent flight as both he and the flight attendants struggled to get the door open.

Eventually, the crew said the hell with it and left him in there until they eventually landed and authorities could come onboard and break the door down. Now, the man is pissed because he says he never received any medical attention despite being tossed around and injured during the landing and was given just a $60 voucher in return for his toilet troubles.

He now says that he is traumatized after being stuck in one of the two worst bathrooms imaginable – an airplane or a concert port-a-potty.

CREW GAVE UP TRYING TO HELP HIM

We all know how small airplane bathrooms are – many times you can’t even stand all the way up without banging your head on the top of the ceiling. Honestly, I’m surprised he didn’t pass out from the nauseous mixture of a toilet that’s probably emptied once a day – if that, and ‘cleaned’ with that cheap blue chemical they use that reminds me of an indoor YMCA pool. Anyone that has ever swam at one of those knows exactly what I mean by that distinct disgusting smell.

Unfortunately for him, he didn’t bring any food to cook in there.

The unnamed 37-year-old was flying on something called SpiceJet Airlines, which is probably why this happened in the first place. That’s when he became stuck on a flight to the Indian city of Bengaluru earlier this week. After realizing the door handle wouldn’t open, he began banging away on the door while he thought he was in a Final Destination movie as the crew tried to help him. Eventually, they said the hell with this as they threw their hands up in disgust and essentially told him he was on his own.

THE CREW SLIPPED HIM A ‘DON’T PANIC’ NOTE

After realizing it was a hopeless cause, one of the flight attendants wrote a note and slid it under the door to tell the passenger to just deal with it while informing him that they “would be landing in a few minutes,” which turned out to be an hour and a half later. And as far as safety precautions went? They instructed him to sit on the toilet when they were on their final descent and to brace for impact as best he could. Heck of a safety code they’ve got going on there at SpiceJets.

“Sir we tried our best to open the door, however, we could not,” the letter began. “Do not panic. We are landing in a few minutes, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, an engineer will come.”

Don’t panic?! Easy for you to say. If this guy wasn’t claustrophobic before he definitely has a fear of bathrooms and small spaces now.

A passenger was stuck in an airplane bathroom for over an hour and a half. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

TAKE YOUR $60 VOUCHER AND SHOVE IT

“During landing, I was thrown around and suffered injuries. It took 20 minutes for someone to start breaking open the door. When I came out I had bruises and my vision was blurred for a while,” the man told a local Indian news outlet.

The passenger added that he refused to take the ridiculous $60 voucher and he plans to file a lawsuit against the airline for the whole ordeal.

If all goes well, hopefully he ends up winning enough money that he can buy his own private jet where he can use the porcelain throne all he wants without getting stuck.