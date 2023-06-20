Videos by OutKick

Auburn football is going all-out to flip five-star wide receiver Perry Thompson from his commitment to Alabama. D.K. Metcalf was involved in the recruitment push, even though he went to one of the Tigers’ in-division rivals.

The NFL superstar, who played three years at Ole Miss, got on FaceTime with Thompson while he was on The Plains over the weekend. Metcalf was recruited to Oxford by Hugh Freeze and played one year under him before the coach was fired for calling escorts on a school-issued cellphone.

Although Metcalf was recruiting against his alma mater, he got on the phone with Thompson for Freeze.

D.K. Metcalf FaceTimes with Perry Thompson (Video via: Perry Thompson/Snapchat)

Thompson, a 6-foot-3, 202-pound Alabama-native, committed to play for the Crimson Tide almost one year ago to date. He doesn’t even have that many offers for a five-star recruit because other teams backed off of their recruitment once he announced his decision.

Auburn had/has other plans.

Freeze took over as head coach at the end of November and immediately put on the full-court press. The Tigers got Thompson on campus over the weekend.

Upon arrival, he was met with all of the glitz and glamour in his hotel room that has become standard in the modern era of recruiting. It’s all about the clout.

(Video via: Perry Thompson/Snapchat)

From there, Thompson threw on a uniform and got a taste of what his life could look like if he flips.

(Video via: Perry Thompson/Snapchat)

Auburn’s entire staff showed out to give him the best experience as possible.

It’s a staff-wide push for Auburn to flip 5-star Alabama WR commit Perry Thompson on his OV



247Sports profile: https://t.co/DIw3jvhbmU



(📸 via NickMardner on IG) pic.twitter.com/bga90aW0Nb — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) June 17, 2023

The visit was a big success.

Following the weekend, Thompson said that Auburn has pulled even with Alabama. They are neck-and-neck.

As a Class of 2024 recruit, Thompson can sign his NLI as soon as December, or as late as February. He plans to announce a decision in the week before his senior high school football season begins.