Perhaps Surprisingly, Bills Want To Bring Back Mitch Trubisky

Throw some respect on Mitch Trubisky’s name.

The former No. 2 overall pick has played through the pressure of high expectations and never found his stride as a franchise quarterback for the Chicago Bears.

However, Trubisky has turned a new page as a backup for Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills, and he appears to be upping his value in football through the new role.

Ask Bills general manager Brandon Beane about Trubisky, and he’ll tell you that the QB correctly contributed to his new role — enough to start considering re-signing Mitch before another team swoops in.

“If anybody calls me about Mitch on another team, I’m going to give him a great recommendation,” Beane said about his backup. “And I’ve told him and his agent, if he doesn’t get what he wants, we’ve got a spot for him.”

While not active behind an MVP-level campaign by Josh Allen, Trubisky’s stock still found a way to go up on Buffalo’s sideline; compounded by the Bears’ complete lack of offensive identity in their first season sans Trubisky.

As relayed by Pro Football Rumors, Trubisky has commended Buffalo’s coaching staff for contributing to his redemption arc.

“It’s a lot less restricted than what I’ve been in in the past,” Trubisky said.

He added, “The quarterback has a lot more freedom to make checks, go where he wants with the ball, exploiting matchups and getting the optimal play for this team. So it’s been a really fun offense to learn, and I feel like it’s really quarterback friendly once you get it down.”

With a dual-threat element in the 27-year-old’s arsenal, it may not take long for a team to get Trubisky another crack at a starting job.

Now that former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is leading the New York Giants, a team with plenty of questions at quarterback, setting up the offense with an apt backup has to be on the coaching staff’s radar.

