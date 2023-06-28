Pepsi Unleashes Wild ‘Colachup’ Sauce, Coming To Select MLB Ballparks

Videos by OutKick

Here’s the latest product from PepsiCo(morbidities). Announced Tuesday, Pepsi declared the launch of their new “Pepsi Colachup.”

Yes, the longtime little-brother soda to Coca-Cola is coming out with its own sauce, which will soft launch at several MLB ballparks nationwide on July 4.

As long as they stay away from Dylan Mulvaney, this campaign ad should be alright …

Described as “Pepsi-infused ketchup,” hence the terrible marketing name, Colachup is a “sweet, salty, delicious topping” for hot dog enjoyers at MLB games.

How many beers will it take to make Pepsi’s new condiment taste good? Our guess is six to eight. Chances are it’ll taste like a less spicy version of barbeque sauce.

As part of its #BetterWithPepsi campaign, Pepsi will make the new ketchup available on the Fourth of July this year and ONLY at select ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix; Comerica Park in Detroit; Target Field in Minneapolis; Yankee Stadium in New York.

For those that firmly believe copious sauces make a ballpark meal better, this may be the treat for you.

For those with actual tastebuds and ballparks that offer food that fares well without drenching it in condiments, this new ketchup is repulsive.

Send us a bottle, PepsiCo. We’ll give it a fair shake.