Peppa Pig Steals Spotlight From Taylor Swift At Bills, Chiefs Playoff Game

Videos by OutKick

If the Bills win Sunday, they’ll have Peppa Pig to thank.

Taylor Swift met her match Sunday. Ahead of the Buffalo Bills hosting Kansas City for an AFC Divisional matchup, Nickelodeon’s favorite pig across the pond came out as a Bills fan to rep Bills Mafia.

Peppa Pig — an animated anthropomorphic pig — wore red, white and blue to support Buffalo this week. Rumors also swirled around Buffalo that Peppa crushed a couple of tables set ablaze.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles talk in a suite as fans take pictures prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills slides after a run against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift, reportedly jealous of Peppa Pig? (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Peppa is a die-hard fan.

The cameo by Peppa was part of a promotion with Paramount Plus. She appeared at Orchard Park on Sunday, taking a picture with Bills mascot Billy Buffalo.

Peppa Pig is hailed as a late-aughts cartoon phenomenon for anyone with a daughter, younger sister or sibling. And even if cartoons weren’t your cup of tea, watching pigs with thick British accents learn life’s lessons was always a good time.

Bills fans welcomed Peppa Pig as a good omen for Sunday’s slugfest against the Chiefs. Some around the stadium proudly crowned Peppa as the day’s biggest star; notably ahead of Taylor Swift as she visits Buffalo to support boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Others called for Peppa — reportedly measuring at 7-feet-tall — to get playing time in the do-or-die game.

Peppa Pig will have ___ yards tonight 📝 pic.twitter.com/Yt1P9RqdXT — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 21, 2024

Touchdown! So cool seeing Peppa Pig’s bestie score🤩pic.twitter.com/k3x9vRpLQL — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) January 22, 2024

If Peppa Pig is with us, who could be against us — Brother Bill (@BrotherBill716) January 22, 2024