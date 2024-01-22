Peppa Pig Steals Spotlight From Taylor Swift At Bills, Chiefs Playoff Game

Videos by OutKick
If the Bills win Sunday, they’ll have Peppa Pig to thank.
Taylor Swift met her match Sunday. Ahead of the Buffalo Bills hosting Kansas City for an AFC Divisional matchup, Nickelodeon’s favorite pig across the pond came out as a Bills fan to rep Bills Mafia.
Peppa Pig — an animated anthropomorphic pig — wore red, white and blue to support Buffalo this week. Rumors also swirled around Buffalo that Peppa crushed a couple of tables set ablaze.
Peppa is a die-hard fan.
The cameo by Peppa was part of a promotion with Paramount Plus. She appeared at Orchard Park on Sunday, taking a picture with Bills mascot Billy Buffalo.
Peppa Pig is hailed as a late-aughts cartoon phenomenon for anyone with a daughter, younger sister or sibling. And even if cartoons weren’t your cup of tea, watching pigs with thick British accents learn life’s lessons was always a good time.
Bills fans welcomed Peppa Pig as a good omen for Sunday’s slugfest against the Chiefs. Some around the stadium proudly crowned Peppa as the day’s biggest star; notably ahead of Taylor Swift as she visits Buffalo to support boyfriend Travis Kelce.
Others called for Peppa — reportedly measuring at 7-feet-tall — to get playing time in the do-or-die game.
