People Won’t Stop DMing Nick Saban’s Daughter After Alabama Coach’s Retirement

Videos by OutKick

Kristen Saban, the daughter of former Alabama coach Nick Saban — what a weird thing to write — had to put her phone on Do Not Disturb earlier this week because for some reason people kept DMing her in the wake of her dad’s retirement.

When my pops retired from the oil business a decade ago, nobody hit me up, so I don’t really get it. That being said, I also don’t look anything like Kristen Saban, so perhaps there’s an ulterior motive at play?

Regardless, the 28-year-old Saban told folks earlier this week that she was blindsided by Nick’s decision to step away and the family was off to Disney for a little R&R. No texting for Kristen on It’s a Small World!

Kristen Saban told me she knew it was coming but had no idea it was going down today. They’re headed to Disney. I didn’t ask if Nick was going but I like to imagine he is. 10 seconds on It’s a Small World is all he needs to rethink this retirement thing. — Matt Mitchell (@ALostrich) January 11, 2024

Kristen Saban blindsided by Nick Saban retirement

Nick Saban is gonna despise Disney. Let’s get that straight right off the bat. And if he hasn’t been since COVID, he’s really gonna hate it. I’m pretty sure you still have to mask up at that socialist compound. Seriously.

Yuck.

Anyway, back to Kristen …

I’ll be honest, I wish I knew about her before the retirement. Feel like we missed an opportunity there, because she’s a pistol on Instagram.

She deactivated her Twitter account years ago, but she went out with an absolute BANG:

Told you — PISTOL. I’d get in a foxhole any day of the week with Kristen Saban and go to war, because she seems more than capable of holding her own. Not surprising given who her dad is, but still.

I just hope this isn’t the end of Kristen. Need her to still be involved with Alabama or some school in this country.

Anyway, she did briefly talk about her dad’s retirement before shutting down her phone and heading south for the winter:

Kristen Saban Setas shares a message on her Instagram story pic.twitter.com/rvivYYNllJ — Katie Windham (@katiewindham_) January 11, 2024

My phone froze 5 times and shut itself off.

Enjoy Disney, Kristen and Nick! It’s awful, but at least you can pay $30 for a giant turkey leg.