Penny Lane Is A Certified Instagram Breakout Star, Taylor Heinicke Crushes Busch Lights & Team USA’s 5-Star Resort

I just had to laugh at this

Here comes the darkness that Mark W. in Tennessee was emailing about like 3-4 months ago. Now we have Bezos, who’s spending like $87 million per Thursday Night NFL game telling the common man and woman to hunker down.

“Things are slowing down,” the billionaire told CNN. “You’re seeing layoffs in many, many sectors of the economy. People are slowing down. The probabilities say if we’re not in a recession right now, we’re likely to be in one very soon.”

Hey Jeff, you think?

It’s amusing how much is dumped on the table right after an election. Bezos thinks the economy is shit, he plans to donate all of his money before dying….and Amazon plans to lay off like 10k workers starting this week.

FTX bro doesn’t know where your money went. And FedEx announced in September that it was implementing a hiring freeze.

As Mark W. in Tennessee warned way before Bezos, get yourself in financial order for what’s coming in 2023.

Speaking of one-liners that jump off the page

How about this one as the crypto world implodes. 98-year-old Charlie Munger gave one to CNBC.

“This is a very, very bad thing. The country did not need a currency that was good for kidnappers,” he said. “There are people who think they’ve got to be on every deal that’s hot. I think that’s totally crazy. They don’t care whether it’s child prostitution or bitcoin.”

“You are seeing a lot of delusion. Partly fraud and partly delusion. That’s a bad combination,” he added.

It’s official, or it seems it’s official, Chuck is all about straight cash homey.

Is Thanksgiving Eve still a great bar night?

Someone write an essay on the best bar nights and explain your work. Is Thanksgiving Eve still as big as it once was? I remember some big garage beer Thanksgiving Eve nights, but I’ve been out of the Thanksgiving Eve bar night scene for a few years, even here in the suburbs.

Listen, I’m not against rekindling old flames and heading out for an early evening Keno and Busch Light bender. I just don’t want to be the only one.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

The wives are hearing us loud & clear!

• Joe T. writes:

So I forwarded my wife your tweet and she yelled “don’t you have any faith in me ?!” and got this out of the closet.

I was so excited.

Guys, don’t let up. There should be Battery Daddy boxes under trees from coast-to-coast this holiday season. And at $12.99, they’re a perfect gift to pick up for family gift exchanges where you don’t know what to buy for your nephew who has a new house. Damn right he needs a Battery Daddy. He might not see the light in December because he’s 28 and in a new house. Give him 12 months and I guarantee he shows up at Christmas 2023 and shakes your hand.

That right there is the power of the Battery Daddy.

You might not think much about it right now, but in a time of need, it’s there for you.

By the way, I posted the Daddy on my personal Facebook account — please don’t send me requests unless we’ve shared a beer before, it puts me in an awkward spot — and I was suprised by how many ladies have the Battery Daddy.

It’s truly the runaway hit gift of Christmas 2022.

NFL TV officiating analysts are “the worst”

• Brad M. writes:

Declaration: NFL officiating analysts are one of the worst and most flawed ‘innovations’ since the 4-minute commercial break.

Officials were, are and always will be servants of and guardians of The Shield.

Officials, including retired ones, are NEVER going to be honest, candid and, most of all, critical of their colleagues who are also often their friends. You have never heard and will never hear things like:

‘They totally blew that call/rule.’

‘That’s a clear makeup call influenced by the crowd.’

‘This crew is having a bad night.’

‘Way too many flags are destroying the flow of this game.’

Even when such a criticism is valid.

In addition, the analysts will cite the rule but if the officials blow the call the analysts will offer up ‘interpretation’ as a escape valve.

If an official’s calls all favor one side he is useless as an official.

If a so-called analyst or expert offers only praise or, at worst, excuses then he is equally useless.

Thanks for listening to my Sunday couch rant.

LG TVs under $1k at Costco

Monday, I threw it out there that Costco is now selling an 85″ LG TV for under $1,000 and I asked the community for quick reviews.

• ND fan Jay writes:

Get an LG but make sure its an OLED, they are worth the extra money.

• John L. writes:

Hi Joe. Personally I am a big fan of LG and Samsung products. I have had a number of LG android phones. Yesterday we picked up a much smaller LG smart TV at Walmart for around $150–the Samsung it replaced was bought years ago from Best Buy at probably four times the cost. The new TV is working great.

The real question is can you fit the box holding that 85″ TV in your car??? Seeing them in the store, those suckers are huge!

• Tommy in Texarkana writes:

Saw the question about LG TVs. I will tell you that I have strictly had LG’s for 7-8 years now, and there’s no other tv I will buy. Indoor, outdoor, doesn’t matter. For cost and performance, I just don’t think you can beat them. I have 7 in my house currently, so my sample size is decent. Haven’t replaced any in years. TV’s might be the only thing my eyes don’t wander at all about. Ha!

While I have you, I do like the idea of the bracket for da foxy ladies. Poll/vote kind of thing to keep it as simple and easy to run from a time perspective? Just spitting out ideas here.

Also curious, you have a great gig, and work your ass off for it. But all great gigs have the parts we would rather not have to jack with. What is it for you?

How’s the Screencaps t-shirt coming along? Whatever logo it is should also be put onto a trucker hat.

Keep kicking ass, fearless leader!

That’s a great question from Tommy. Listen, lately, I’ve gotten to the exhaustion point with the likes of Paulina Gretzky and Jena Sims. Throw in Olivia Culpo. Completely worn out. They’re no longer doing things that move the needle. I’ll see a headline and I’m like, not again. Boom, I ask SeanJo if he’s up for the challenge.

I know it’s not like roofing a house or something, but the brain starts to go with this job. That’s why it’s imperative to have you guys firing off emails all day long. It keeps things interesting and allows me to get a sense of the world outside Screencaps HQ.

• Louie in Savannah sent an email titled “LG is garbage”:

Sorry about the rapid arrival of Winter in your neck of the woods, it was inevitable though I am sure.

Burned a vacation day and played a round at Old South in Hilton Head. It was a fantastic decision, 55 degrees and not a cloud in the sky. Sun was warm and the wind made it fun.

I have VIZIO TVs and no issues but our LG Washer is not even two years old and was leaking water in the pan underneath. I bought an extended warranty thankfully so they send replacement parts but it’s been an ordeal. It’s such a common issue with their washers there is a recording about it on their customer service line. Lol

Enjoy the Bengals game at Heinz Field, or whatever that toilet is called now.

MNF recap & Hildeeeeeee

• John in SD writes:

MNF will always be > TNF, especially due to scheduling. Washington Pretenders played a “good not great” game and the refs were a mess again. Time for the loser ‘72 Dolphins players to schedule their annual party. The Mike and Cindy T coverage is phenomenal, have a great day!

Forgot to add, Hildee continues to cover up the belly button, she’s onto Screencaps readers!

And that’s it. Let’s get rolling. The wife wants a Starbucks coffee and I have a Zoom conference call to attend.

Have a great day. Give 112% effort. Stay strong. The Thanksgiving break finish line is so close.

