Pennsylvania Man Charged With Indecent Exposure After Naked Ice Bath At A Gas Station

A Pennsylvania man’s unplanned afternoon ice bath ended with his arrest. That’s because the man stripped naked in front of other people at a gas station then jumped into an ice freezer.

According to the Ephrata Police Department, 35-year-old Jonathan Beck took all of his clothes off at a gas pump on September 29th. In the process of taking his clothes off he exposed himself to other customers at the gas station.

A naked Beck then made his way over to the bagged ice freezer and removed several bags of ice. After removing the bags of ice, he hopped into the freezer for a makeshift naked ice bath.

Pennsylvania man arrested after naked ice bath at gas station (Image Credit: Ephrata Police)

Turning the bagged ice freezer into a spontaneous ice bath led the gas station to dispose of several bags of ice. That’s understandable, nobody wants a naked guy’s ice bath freezer bags of ice. Well, most people don’t want that.

The Ephrata Police were called to the scene and arrested the Beck. He allegedly admitted to consuming marijuana prior to the incident and police found the substance in his possession.

Naked Gas Station Ice Baths Aren’t Going To Become A Thing

Police charged Beck with indecent exposure and criminal mischief. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and public drunkenness.

While we’ve all wanted to strip naked and jump into the ice freezer at gas stations, I don’t foresee that becoming some sort of trend or social media challenge.

Having said that, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. People have eaten laundry detergent pods and cooked chicken with Nyquil after all. Anything is possible nowadays.