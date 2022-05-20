Pennsylvania High Schooler Runs A Sub 4-Minute Mile, Joins Elite Company

Gary Wood, of Archbishop Wood high school in Philadelphia ran a mile in 3:57:98 in the Philadelphia Catholic League Outdoor Championship meet earlier this week. His time was the 6th fastest time ever by a high school student and he is only the 14th to accomplish the feat.

AMAZING feat by @ArchbishopWood's Gary Martin who ran a sub 4-minute mile today at the Philadelphia Catholic League Outdoor Championships. He ran it in 3:57:98!

Martin becomes just the 14th American high school athlete to break 4 minutes, and is now 3rd all time outdoors! WOW!!! pic.twitter.com/hC2DCgKsX1 — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) May 15, 2022

Virginia high schooler Alan Webb (2001) and Jim Ryun (1965) from Wichita, Kansas are the only two high school runners to have run faster outdoor times than Martin. Webb broke Ryun’s record from 1965 in 2001 by running a 3:53.4 at the Prefontaine Classic. Both Webb and Ryun were Olympians.

Gary Martin is a high school senior now and plans to attend the University of Virginia in the fall. He believes that his next goal is to qualify for the Olympics. After his sub-4-minute mile, no one is doubting he can do it.