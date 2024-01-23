Pennsylvania High School Takes Back Indigenous ‘Warriors’ Mascot In A Win Against Cancel Culture

Videos by OutKick

Susquehannock High School in Pennsylvania is reclaiming its local Indigenous history and bringing back its Warriors logo thanks to five new school committee members standing up against cancel culture.

The school was forced to remove the logo back in 2021 thanks to the previous board, but the new board members who earned their spots while running on pro-Native American platforms have put an end to the erasing of history.

“This movement was about erasing Native American culture and I wasn’t about to stand for it,” Jennifer Henkel, a mother of three and one of the new school board members, told Fox News.

The Southern York County School District (SYCSD) school board voted 7-2 on Thursday to allow Susquehannock High School to bring back its traditional logo.

Susquehannock High School has won back its traditional Warriors mascot. (Paul Kuehnel via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

While the new-look school board is quite literally paying homage to local history, old board members aren’t exactly pleased about that reality. One former board member seems to be up in arms about the mascot’s return.

“They came into their new positions with bravado to push their personal agendas, and not with humility to learn their jobs,” wrote Deborah Kalina, a former member of the school board, in a recent piece in the York Daily Record.

READ: NATIVE AMERICAN GROUP SUES WASHINGTON COMMANDERS, WANTS ‘REDSKINS’ NAME BACK

Kalina, and others who supported the board’s diversity committee in 2021, claim that there is no evidence that the Susquehannock Indians lived in or around the municipalities that comprise the school district.

The diversity committee’s opinion claims to be false.

Susquehannock “communities were located along the Susquehanna (River), especially in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties,”the Susquehanna National Heritage Area website reads.

It’s worth noting that the previous school board relied upon the National Congress of American Indians for their research, the same group that led the efforts for the Washington Redskins to remove their nickname years ago.