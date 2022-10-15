Friday’s Pennsylvania high school football game between Central Catholic and Penn Hills ended in mayhem. The Western Pa. showdown came down to one of the craziest finishes in recent history.

Split seconds after Penn Hills appeared to win the game, the entire narrative flipped on its head.

Central Catholic was down by one, 27-28, with just seconds left on the clock. It took a timeout and lined up to kick a 49-yard field goal.

If the kick went in, the Vikings would have won. If it missed, the Indians would have won on the road.

Neither situation ended up playing out.

Penn Hills blocked the kick and that appeared to be it. It looked like a game-winning field goal block, the Indians seemed to pull off the win, and its players rushed onto the field to celebrate.

But the game wasn’t over. A blocked kick is not a dead ball.

While the Indians celebrated what it thought was a victory, the Vikings looked deflated — but only momentarily. Central Catholic offensive lineman Anthony Shovlin jogged over to the live ball, which was still in the field of play, and looked around to make sure that he wasn’t crazy.

He wasn’t. Shovlin picked the ball up, and took off streaking with nothing but green grass in front of him.

Meanwhile, as the big fella rumbled down the sideline, Penn Hills players and coaches started to realize what was going on and looked stunned. But it was too late.

Shovlin went 32 yards into the end zone for a touchdown with the clock expired. It was a legal play that proved to be the true game-winner.

The controversial ending to this one.

You’ll probably never see something like that, again. #IndiansNation pic.twitter.com/v342vLPOkU — PENN HILLS INDIANS FOOTBALL (@phqbclub) October 15, 2022

As a result of the shocking big man touchdown, Central Catholic went from losing by one to winning the game 33-28. Penn Hills called the finish controversial, but it wasn’t. The ball was live, the play was never blown dead, and the Vikings won on the wild, heads-up play.