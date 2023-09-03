Pennsylvania H.S. QB Rushed To Hospital After Collapsing On Field

Videos by OutKick

A scary injury led to the suspension of a high school football game Friday night.

Karns County quarterback Mason Martin left the game against Redbank Valley in the third quarter after game official Mike Vasbiner noticed the player’s visibly shaky status.

Lots of prayers needed for Mason Martin and his family! @mason_martin06 you have a ton of people thinking about and praying for you!! I don't know if he or his family is able to check his account if anyone wants to send a message! #MasonStrong pic.twitter.com/t6xGAixy4k — Karns City Football (@KC_GremlinFball) September 2, 2023

Upon watching the QB stagger on the field, Vasbiner asked Martin if he was in stable condition. Martin responded “No” and the ref immediately suspended play. The QB collapsed on the field, prompting players to gather on the field in prayer as Martin received emergency attention.

Martin suffered an apparent injury that required a helicopter to arrive at Diehl Stadium to rush the high schooler to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. News of the injury scare was relayed by Fox News Digital.

According to the outlet, Mason suffered from bleeding in the brain and a collapsed lung.

Martin’s family posted a statement on social media, calling for prayers amid the football player’s fight of his life. The statement said Mason Martin was in critical condition.

First off, Stacy and I would like to thank everyone for their love and support. Your show of love has been so uplifting and inspiring. … Mason remains in critical condition with little change over the last 36 hours. The truth is we need a miracle. I’m not saying that to sound grim, but to let you know that we need the strength of your prayers. No one believes in this kid more than us, but he needs everyone’s strength and prayers. Right now, we have to wait for the swelling to go down to assess the extent of the damage to brain. So please pray the way he has always played the game, all out holding nothing back, maybe a little angry, definitely aggressive. We will keep you all updated if anything changes. Thank you, we love you all. Jeremiah 29-11

The game between Karns City High School and Redbank Valley High School in Butler County ended in the third quarter, with Redbank up 35-7 against Karns.

Karns City Superintendent Eric Ritzert announced a prayer vigil scheduled for young Martin Sunday night at Diehl Stadium.

Karns City has stressed that everyone is welcome to come pray for Mason Martin. pic.twitter.com/R9R9ZjFRT5 — D9Sports.com (@D9Sports) September 3, 2023

Sending prayers to Mason Martin, his family, and the entire Karns City community 🙏🟣🟡 pic.twitter.com/3w8QqjwTKp — True Story Bro (@_TRUE_STORY_BRO) September 2, 2023