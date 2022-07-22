Cops in Pennsylvania had to shoot a snake to save a man’s life.

Police in Fogelsville, PA had to unholster their weapons and spray some lead after a 15-foot snake started choking its owner to death, according, to a report from Fox 29 Philadelphia.

How bad was the situation? The snake’s “midsection was wrapped around the victim’s neck” when police arrived. The authorities did what had to be done, and blasted the creature to save the man’s life.

Just in case you were ever thinking about buying a 15 foot snake, this news report should make sure you never do.

It was 15 feet long! Let me repeat that for everyone. The victim in this situation had a snake at his house that was 15 feet long, and the beast attempted to kill him!

Get a dog! Just get a dog! The worst a dog does is use the bathroom inside. It won’t choke you to death.

The news also made it clear there were “several snake enclosures” found on the property. Truly sounds like this guy was testing fate.

When it comes to nature, it’s best to not push the limits. Again, just get a dog, and you’ll always have a pet happy to see you!