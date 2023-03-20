Penn State Wrestler Catches Heat For Calling Muhammad A False Prophet While Professing His Christian Faith

Videos by OutKick

Penn State wrestler Aaron Brooks defeated Northern Iowa’s Parker Keskeisen to win his third straight individual NCAA title over the weekend. Moments after winning the championship, Brooks talked about how his belief in Jesus Christ helped push him to the win.

Not only did Brooks profess his Christian faith during his post-match interview, but also he called Muhammad a false prophet. That caught the attention of many who are now calling Brooks anti-Muslim.

“Christ’s resurrection is everything,” Brooks said after his win. “Not just his life, his death and resurrection. You can only get that through Him. The Holy Spirit only through Him. No false prophets, no Muhammad or no anyone else. Only Jesus Christ himself.

Muhammad is the founder and main prophet of Islam.

3x National Champion Aaron Brooks attributes his success to his faith.



📺 ESPN#NCAAWrestling x @pennstateWREST pic.twitter.com/CmQ4lR4EcK — NCAA Wrestling (@NCAAWrestling) March 19, 2023

The 22-year-old was called out by a number of people on social media for his comment about Muhammad being a false prophet.

Nothing but insecurity they can't even defend their religion without mentioning Islam they even can't be happy about what they believe in without mentioning Islam and then they are low iq on top of that comparing A so called god to a human . https://t.co/7FjXkp6m9P — shahbaz Ali (@hawakeye009) March 20, 2023

Aaron Brooks is a great wrestler. Terrible islamaphobe. There’s no need for him to even mention Islam. NCAA needs to provide a statement. https://t.co/KGnihXzHbv — Amanat (@aymcfc_) March 20, 2023

Aaron Brooks is very shook.



Can totally see the doubts in his eyes as he tries to reinforce his beliefs by slandering others.



Don’t be like this kids.



Especially not take his brand of PEDs and Bigotry. https://t.co/LL4d9W53IK — MMAFayce (@MMAFayce) March 20, 2023

According to Fox News, Brooks told the Penn State student newspaper about his faith and how he believes there is a higher purpose behind his dominance on the wrestling mat.

“This platform is great to wrestle on, but it’s to glorify God,” he said. “This stuff comes and goes. I’m blessed with this opportunity, these gifts. They’re not mine. He gives them to me to bring glory to Him.”

Brooks, a senior from Hagerstown, Maryland, helped the Nittany Lions to what was their 10th team title since the 2009-10 season with his win in the 184-pound finals on Saturday.