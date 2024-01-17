Penn State Fans Embarrassingly Storm The Court, Set Terrible Example

Videos by OutKick

The court storming crisis in sports was on full display Tuesday night when Penn State upset Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions earned a nice win over a solid – not great – Wisconsin team that entered the night 13-3 before falling to PSU.

Let’s be clear. A Penn State team that was 8-9 entering the night beating the 11th-ranked team in America is something the school and fans should be proud of. They should have gone to the bars afterwards and had a couple adult beverages to celebrate.

Is that what happened? It might have but before it could, fans stormed the court after beating a team NOT EVEN IN THE TOP 10!

We need to get this nonsense shutdown until we can figure out what the hell is going on. Let me know if you agree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Incredible postgame scene with a Penn State court storm after upsetting No. 11 Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/zPCkFqZuvZ — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) January 17, 2024

Penn State fans embarrassingly storm the court after beating Wisconsin.

I can’t believe we have to talk about the subject of court storming, once again, but it’s truly a crisis in America.

How many times do we need to go over this before people start holding themselves to higher standards? I’ve laid it out before.

There are very clear guidelines among rational fans for when the court (or field) can be stormed and they’re as follows:

Winning a championship

Upsetting the top-ranked team as unranked or barely ranked team (bonus points if your team is traditionally terrible and it’s a program defining win)

Did Penn State win a title Tuesday night? Did they beat the top team in America? The answer to both is no. Let’s take a look at two examples that show when it’s right and wrong.

Nebraska upset previously top-ranked Purdue earlier in the month and fans flooded the court. Absolutely justified, completely okay and has my seal of approval. Nebraska has been awful for a long time, and they beat the top team in the country at the time.

Now, let’s take a look at another example of when it was absolutely not acceptable. Wisconsin fans embarrassingly stormed the court after beating then-number three Marquette at home. The Badgers have dominated the Golden Eagles in recent years and Marquette wasn’t the top-ranked team in the country. Completely unacceptable. I would have supported the National Guard being deployed to keep fans off the court.

Now, some people are going to accuse me of being an old man yelling at clouds. That’s fine. I can accept that responsibility, but that’s not the truth of what’s going on here.

I’m an American, and like all great Americans I expect excellence. Do Delta Force operators lose their minds after winning a gunfight or do they just show expecting to win like it’s another day at the office? If you don’t know the answer to that question, then you have a loser mentality. Apparently, Penn State has a loser mentality because the fans felt beating a solid but not great Wisconsin team was reason to behave like they’d just won the national title.

Say whatever you want about me (let’s debate at David.Hookstead@outkick.com), but at least I’m consistent. It was wrong when Wisconsin did it against Marquette, and this is significantly more egregious from PSU fans. The Nittany Lions won a tournament game last year! How far have expectations fallen?

The Penn State Nittany Lions fans storm the court after beating Wisconsin. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

You can either have a gunfighter mentality or you can be the kind of person who storms the court without justification. Choose wisely. Hopefully, the fact you’re reading OutKick means you’re already on my side. If not, I suggest taking a long hard look in the mirror because as Americans, we have to commit to ending this court storming nonsense.