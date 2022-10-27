Penn State AD Has A Big Complaint, But Does It Matter?

Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft isn’t happy with the Nittany Lions consistently opening Big Ten play on the road.

The 2023 Big Ten schedule was released Wednesday, and for the 13th time in the past 14 years, PSU will open conference play on the road. The Nittany Lions will head to Champagne, Illinois to play the Fighting Illini.

Kraft called the situation “incredibly frustrating and disappointing,” and added that he’s been in “communication” with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren about his thoughts on the situation.

More from Kraft:

"When I arrived on campus I shared with the conference staff my concerns and repeatedly referenced their failure to address this issue in the past. I have been in communication with Commissioner Warren and I am confident this issue will be addressed." — Rich Scarcella (@nittanyrich) October 26, 2022

Is Penn State AD Patrick Kraft justified in his frustration?

While it’s certainly a bit strange that PSU has opened on the road so often, this doesn’t seem like something worth getting worked up about.

The law of averages tells us everything evens out over time. You have to play four or five road games every single year. When you play them shouldn’t have any impact on how it all shakes out in theory.

Furthermore, the Nittany Lions are 4-1 in the team’s last five B1G openers. The only loss came to Indiana. Again, there’s nothing really to suggest this situation is having much of an actual impact.

If Kraft wants to focus his frustration on anything, it might be the fact Penn State hasn’t had a great season since 2019. That was the last year the Nittany Lions won double digit games, a major bowl game and finished the season in the top 10. The team finished unranked in 2020 and 2021. That seems like a much bigger problem than the location of home openers.

Trust me, fans don’t give a damn about game location. They want wins, and PSU has had some disappointing seasons in recent history.

Am I right to say this doesn’t really matter? Am I wrong? Let me know in the comments below.