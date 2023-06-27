Penn State Professor Says School Forced Him To Admit Being White Is A Problem

Videos by OutKick

Former Penn State University professor Zack De Piero is suing the school for discriminating against him on the basis of his white race.

The lawsuit alleges De Piero “was individually singled out for ridicule and humiliation because of the color of his skin.”

The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) filed the lawsuit with the following details:

“When he complained about the continuous stream of racial insult directed at white faculty in the writing department, the director of the Affirmative Action Office told him that ‘There is a problem with the white race,’ that he should attend ‘antiracist’ workshops ‘until you get it,’ and that he might have mental health issues.”

Specifically, one workshop included a presentation captioned “White Teachers are a Problem.”

De Piero adds the university forced him to teach students that the English language is racist and the embodiment of “white supremacy.”

The former professor spoke to Fox News Digital Tuesday to say that he was expected by the university to submit to antiracist brainwashing and doctrine, “particularly that he as a white person was inherently flawed on the basis of history. “

De Piero continued, “I think there is almost a religious, cult-like environment where you had this Original Sin. In this case, I’m White. I need to repent for that sin, I need to keep going to these [trainings], keep doing the work… I think they were waging a psychological war campaign and they’re trying to break people. And they almost broke me. But they didn’t.”

The lawsuit also revealed that a professional development video at Penn State said that “White English… kills people of color.”

It’s unclear if the video provided any proof of such a claim or simply said it and expected those consuming to nod along.

UNIVERSITY PARK, STATE COLLEGE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – 2015/10/07: Penn State University campus. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

DEMAND FOR RACISM OUTSTRIPS SUPPLY: BOBBY BURACK

Next, Penn State warned De Piero that “dissenting from Penn State’s race-based dogma” would result in “disciplinary action,” per the lawsuit.

So, here we have a major university normalizing, even demanding, the racist treatment of white people.

First, the school instructs professors to admit they are guilty of being white. Then, instructs them to subject students to the myth that language is racist.

It’s called racial indoctrination.

At no other point in history would such “education” be acceptable. And it shouldn’t be today. Thereby lawsuits ought to be the method to prevent its escalation.

Penn State told Fox News it had no comment on the matter because of ongoing litigation.