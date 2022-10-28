Ohio State/Penn State Tickets Are Shockingly Cheap

Fans hoping to attend the Ohio State/Penn State game won’t have to spend much money.

The #2 Buckeyes are hitting the road to play the #13 Nittany Lions in Happy Valley at noon EST tomorrow, and given the facts it’s a rivalry game between two solid teams, you might expect ticket prices to be high.

Well, that’s not the case at all. For the price of a couple cases of Miller Lite, you get in the game.

Fans can attend the Ohio State/Penn State game at a very affordable price. (Photo by Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The cheapest ticket available on SeatGeek as of Friday afternoon was just $42 before fees (it was only $37 when I started writing). With fees, the price kicked up to $64.

For a matchup between two top teams, you can’t go wrong at any price that is well south of $100.

Penn State/Ohio State tickets are incredibly affordable. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

While there are probably a lot of reasons for why the game is so cheap, Ben Jones reported that OSU didn’t sell out its entire allotment. That’s helped drive costs down.

Those tickets are now sitting on the secondary market and unbelievably affordable.

Ticket prices for tomorrow have plummeted to around $45-$65. A few reasons for that, but fact Ohio State allotment area didn't sell out says something about noon kicks in the middle of nowhere. pic.twitter.com/54K4J0o1xs — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) October 28, 2022

Prices for the Penn State/Ohio State are incredibly reasonable.

If you ever wanted to go to a PSU game against a really good team in Happy Valley, it looks like now is the time to do it.

Ohio State has a very good shot to win the national title. If you can spend the same amount of money that two and a half cases of Busch Light cost, you have to do it.

Are the seats great? No, you’re going to be sitting in the upper deck, but you’ll be in Beaver Stadium for a very affordable price.

Penn State/Ohio State tickets are cheap. How much do tickets cost? (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even if it’s a blowout, getting to see C.J. Stroud and that offense for $65 is an absolute steal if you’re a college football fan.