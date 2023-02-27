Penn State Fans Accused Of Using Slurs, Vulgar Language During Men’s Basketball Game Against Rutgers

Videos by OutKick

Allegations of racist and vulgar language from the home crowd marred a huge comeback win in college hoops.

Rutgers overcame a 19-point deficit in the second half of Sunday’s matchup against Penn State. The Scarlet Knights ended up with a 59-56 comeback win.

Penn State Fans Accused Of Offensive Language

The Nittany Lions’ student section at Bryce Jordan Center was the story of the night, however. An official from the student fan group, Legion of Blue, addressed allegations of offensive language from behind the Rutgers bench.

Screenshots of a chat among Legion of Blue members showed notices from group vice president Noah Odige. The VP condemned the home crowd for complaints of vulgar language.

Among the alleged language heard during the game was the use of the N-word, according to Odige’s message.

‘Home Fans Crossed The Line,’ Says Nittany Lions Fan Official

“There are lines we do not cross as fans. The police have issued a warning to Athletics,” Odige’s message read.

Odige’s message, relayed by Gannett photo editor Noah Riffe, stated that Penn State’s Athletics Department was notified. The police were also notified.

Penn State student section Legion of Blue issued a note to its members alleging slurs were used against Rutgers Men’s Basketball players.



The note also shares they have been warned by the athletics department and police. pic.twitter.com/V0cQYBVKMi — Noah Riffe (@NoahRiffe) February 27, 2023

OutKick reached out to Penn State’s Athletic Department for comment on potential fan suspensions but did not receive an answer.

Odige added, “The privilege of sitting behind the benches will be revoked if this behavior continues. Athletics is extremely disappointed with the behavior displayed today and so are we. Not only is it a bad look for the Legion of Blue but for our program and the university as well.

“The police have issued a warning to athletics due to the alleged explicit, racist and vulgar language directed to members of the Rutgers basketball team. Things such as f-bombs, n-words and other slurs being thrown around are downright unacceptable, and the privilege of sitting behind the benches will be revoked if this behavior continues.”

Investigation Launched, Rutgers Denies Hearing Any Slurs

A traveling member from Rutgers told USA Today that the bench was unaware of vulgar language from Lions fans.

A Penn State spokesperson announced that the school is looking into the alleged verbal abuse from the fans, and the school released a statement:

Penn State Athletics, as well as other university administrators, is aware of the reported interactions between the student section and the Rutgers men’s basketball team Sunday. We have been in communication with the leaders of the Legion of Blue student group, and we do not condone the inappropriate actions of some individuals on Sunday night. The Legion of Blue has been tremendous supporters of Penn State Basketball for many years and have historically represented themselves in a positive manner while cheering on the Nittany Lions. These reported actions are out of character for the group and its leadership is aware of behavioral expectations for all fans. Noncompliance may warrant ejection from the venue, as well as the possibility of revocation of tickets and, in some cases, reference to the authorities. Fan conduct is important to the experience of all teams and visitors to Penn State and our goal is to create an environment that is competitive, but welcoming. Penn State Athletics

