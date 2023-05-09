Penn State defensive tackle Zane Durant is only a sophomore, but he is already on his way to becoming one of the top NFL Draft picks in 2025 or 2026. He’s a freak athlete.

Durant, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2022, hails from Orlando, Florida and had 22 offers out of high school. In the end, he chose the Nittany Lions over Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss, USC, West Virginia and others.

Considering that Durant is only 6-foot-1, 275 pounds, he is undersized for the defensive tackle position. That didn’t stop him from putting together some impressive tape as a senior, after transitioning from the linebacker position as an underclassman.

Now, at Penn State, Durant is slated only as a defensive tackle. Although there wasn’t room to work him in as a starter, he saw time in all 12 games as a freshman and finished with five tackles and a sack.

Now, entering his sophomore year, Durant is slated to play a big role— especially in the passing game. His speed is menacing. Opposing quarterbacks simply cannot escape from his downfield rush, as seen during the spring game.

Pribula has great escape ability, but Zane Durant keeping up with him is crazy pic.twitter.com/148aSJeXcn — Hardcore Penn State Football (@HardcorePSUFB) April 18, 2023

Just how fast is Zane Durant?

According to his mother, he ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash at the end of the spring practice period.

So Zane clocked a 4.63 (40 yard) at 282 lbs to wrap up Spring Camp. Keep grinding son. pic.twitter.com/Ad9w0ODmpx — Rojina Durant (@mzdurant01) May 5, 2023

Assuming that it was a hand-timed event, let’s chalk it up as closer to a 4.7. Even 4.75 if you want to really discredit the hand-timer.

Either way, electronic timer or hand timer, Durant is speedy.

To put his 4.63-second 40 in perspective, let’s take a look at the most recent defensive tackle class. Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey broke the NFL Combine record at 4.67 seconds.

Durant, if we’re going off of 4.63, beat him by .04 seconds. He would have been the fastest defensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

Let’s say it was actually 4.7 or 4.75. How would Durant have fared?

The next fastest defensive tackle, behind Kancey, was Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond. He ran a 4.81.

via NFL.com

Even if Durant ran a full tenth of a second slower than reporter, he would have been the second-fastest defensive tackle in the class by .08 seconds. No matter which way you look at it, Durant can SCOOT.

And he’s only a sophomore.

If Durant can continue to pack on the pounds, and weigh-in closer to 280 or 290 come graduation, while running a sub-4.7, the future is very bright. In the meantime, Big Ten offenses better look out!