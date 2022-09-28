Penn State fans will be able to crush beers this weekend inside Beaver Stadium.

For the first time in program history, fans will be able to buy ice cold beer throughout the stadium against Northwestern Saturday other than “areas near the student section,” according to an announcement from the athletic department.

Beaver Stadium will begin beer sales this Saturday against Northwestern



Only 16-ounce beers will be sold and fans can purchase a maximum of two at once. That means people will have to be double-fisting the whole game.

The fact beer isn’t sold at every college stadium in America is borderline criminal and people should be forced to answer for it.

Why wouldn’t you support beer being sold at sporting events? Ice cold brews and college football go together like America and winning world wars.

Now, the obvious counter argument is that if you sell beer in stadiums, people will get drunk and belligerent.

Here’s a little newsflash for everyone. People walk into the game loaded. I’m not sure my friends in college ever attended a game sober. I’ll keep my alcohol intake at Wisconsin games in college classified for the time being.

Furthermore, people sneak alcohol anyways to keep the buzz going. Keeping stadiums completely dry makes no sense and it flys in the face of everything fans want out of the game day experience.

Hopefully, we’ll look back at the days when alcohol wasn’t sold in stadiums and just laugh at the stupidity of those who came before us. As for fans of the Nittany Lions, get after this weekend and have some fun.